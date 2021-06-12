Warm, muggy weekend continues with chance of Sunday showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve got a warm and muggy rest of the weekend ahead! Rain showers could greet you Sunday morning.

Monday the risk for showers and storms are later in the day, but threats are there. However, it’s not a huge chance that you get any rain.

Here’s a look at your Sunday forecast:

This weekend’s rain chance is courtesy of a cold front. Timing for a few showers will be from late Saturday into early Sunday.

The front will bring some relief from the higher humidity levels too! A break from the heat/humidity will remain next week.

It’s warming back up Father’s Day weekend.

