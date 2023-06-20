CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit on the mild and muggy side tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s as a few clouds build into the region. Mid 60s by early tomorrow morning with mostly cloudy skies.

First day of summer tomorrow! Summer officially begins Wednesday at 10:58 a.m. It’ll feel like it with temperatures quickly climbing into the low to mid 80s. A bit on the muggy side. Mix of sun and clouds through the day tomorrow and generally quiet.

Chance for a few showers Thursday. Better chance for more widespread showers/thunderstorms Friday and Saturday with an area of low pressure moving into the region.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.

Weekend forecast looks like this:

Above average temps return as well! Just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.