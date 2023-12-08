(WJW) — Southwest winds will keep above-average temperatures this evening and tomorrow. It will be blustery both days so it may feel just a touch cooler. Temperatures are in the 50s this evening and breezy.

It will stay dry so the jacket should be just fine for your outdoor plans this evening.

Staying dry overnight, maybe an isolated sprinkle but most are dry. We won’t be as cool, temps will be in the mid 40s but it will be breezy.

Near record warmth is anticipated tomorrow with highs nearing 60. Due to our stronger winds, I think we have a shot at getting a degree or two above 60 and that will rival records! Our sustained winds this weekend will be 10-20mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

We turn our attention to a more active weekend. The Panhandle system develops late Saturday with scattered showers becoming widespread late evening Saturday/night into early Sunday. Showers will turn into wet snow as it exits. Light accumulations are possible, especially by Monday as temperatures fall.

Wear your coat, hat and gloves to the Browns game! You’ll need it at the tailgate as well, temperatures will be falling through the day and pretty breezy. Stay tuned!

Temperatures will stay above 50 on Friday and Saturday. We start out near 50 Sunday then fall into the 30s by late afternoon/evening.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

