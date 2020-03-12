Warm day ahead; highs top out at 60, rain tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It will be warm and partly sunny Thursday with highs reaching 60 degrees.

The showers will hold off until sundown Thursday evening. There is a chance that some of us could hear thunder.

Although much of the weekend will be cool and dry, we are keeping a watchful eye on a system that could trek far enough north to bring a wintry mix-snow to our southern counties Saturday PM/night. As of right now, it’s showing better signs of remaining dry here yet mix/snow affecting southern Ohio.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

