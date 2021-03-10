Warm and sunny with temps in the upper 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It gets even warmer Wednesday as we climax in the middle to upper 60s!

It’s the “pick” day of the 8-day forecast, hands down! The warm temps will be more equal opportunity for NE Ohioans, including the lakeshore communities.

Winds will be gusting 30+ MPH at times during the day.

Widespread showers will develop Thursday which will lead the way to a temperature drop as we head into the weekend.

DST begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward” and setting our clocks ahead one hour. Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors.

