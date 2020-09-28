Warm and sunny this morning; rainy and cool this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio weather Monday will offer a little bit of everything.

We’ll see sunshine in the morning and warm to nearly 80 degrees.

Clouds will move in after lunch.

Storms will start rolling in around 5 p.m.

Everyone will see some rain in the early evening as a front pushes through and the cooler air is right behind it.

Tuesday we’ll see highs in the low 60s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8