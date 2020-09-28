CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio weather Monday will offer a little bit of everything.
We’ll see sunshine in the morning and warm to nearly 80 degrees.
Clouds will move in after lunch.
Storms will start rolling in around 5 p.m.
Everyone will see some rain in the early evening as a front pushes through and the cooler air is right behind it.
Tuesday we’ll see highs in the low 60s.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- First 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland: Topics, restrictions, parking bans, road closures
- Amazon to kick off holiday shopping season in October
- Officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back claims he was trying to stop a child abduction
- Warm and sunny this morning; rainy and cool this evening
- Seen on TV: 9/28/20