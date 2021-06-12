Warm and muggy weekend; slight chance of pop-up showers for some

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Plenty of sunshine today with temps in the low 80s. Humidity will stick around for the rest of the weekend.

This weekend’s rain chance is courtesy of a cold front. Timing for a few showers will be on Saturday in the afternoon, especially for the south and southeastern communities of our viewing area.

Another chance of showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, comes Saturday night into Sunday along the stretch of I-75.

The front brings some relief from the higher humidity levels too! A break from the heat/humidity will remain next week. It’s warming back up Father’s Day weekend.

Here is your 8-day forecast: