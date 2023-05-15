CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds will continue to build in tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and 40s. Most of us in the mid 40s by early tomorrow morning with a few pockets of cooler air.

We will see more cloud coverage tomorrow thanks to a system passing by our south. This system will bring a few showers further south (Tuscarawas County) during the late afternoon and early evening.

The rest of us will remain dry with a few breaks of blue sky. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, mid 70s.

Cooling down Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get into the upper 50s through the day. Expect an even colder morning by Thursday with the chance for several places to dip into the 30s for overnight lows.

LOOK AT THIS! A beautiful dry, sunny stretch this week. There may be a few sprinkles Tuesday night with a front, a better chance of rain at the end of the week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.