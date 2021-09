CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A warm, summery pattern has settled into the Buckeye State.

Tuesday will be very warm in the upper 80s. There are small chances for spotty showers, but nothing widespread until Wednesday when showers and storms return.

We will hang in the 80s the rest of the week and next weekend in conjunction with high humidity.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST