CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures in Northeast Ohio are going to feel a lot like summer. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday. Friday, temperatures are forecast to hit 90. 91 would be a record-setter.

We’ll see slightly higher humidity Thursday. The humidity meter will keep going up Friday.

We’re tracking storms between 3 am and 9 am Friday.

Hot and humid Friday. Temps soar to record territory. Highs topping off around 90! Winds increase out of the southwest at 20-30 MPH.

We’re tracking a strong cold front over the weekend. Better chance for rain/storms late Saturday into Sunday with a passing cold front. Some could reach strong to severe status.

Cooler temperatures return next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST