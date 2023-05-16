(WJW) – Another beautiful day!

Mostly sunny with some lingering cloud cover in the morning.

Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the mid-70s.

As the day progresses, we will see more cloud coverage thanks to a system passing by our south.

This system will bring a few showers further south (Tuscarawas County) during the late afternoon and early evening.

The rest of us will remain dry with a few breaks of blue sky.

A cold front arrives on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get into the upper 50s through the day.

Expect an even colder morning by Thursday with the chance for several places to dip into the 30s for overnight lows.

There is a weekend system that could bring rain Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Stay tuned for adjustments on timing.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.