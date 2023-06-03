CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has announced a beach hazard statement for multiple lakefront Ohio counties through Sunday morning.

Those in Lucas, Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Lake, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula Counties are asked to avoid swimming in Lake Erie during this time due to a high risk of rip currents in the area.

Expect waves and wind to be quite active in the hours ahead, leading to currents that can easily harm swimmers.

FOX 8’s weather team says today’s high temps are expected to reach the 80s today, but people are advised to cool off elsewhere than the Great Lake. An air quality alert was also issued for parts of Northeast Ohio though Saturday night.