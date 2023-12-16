CLEVELAND (WJW) — Want snow? There is a bit in the forecast.

So far we’ve had 4.7 inches in Cleveland for the season. “Normal” snow for this point in the season is double that.

Here are the lowest snowfall totals through the end of December and a look at how much snow was received after Jan. 1 these years:

It’ll be quiet until after midnight. Rain will move in early Sunday and stick with us for the first half of the day. Rain totals should be an inch or less.

Rain coverage will drop in the afternoon and become more spotty during the Cleveland Browns game. You’ll probably still want the rain gear. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

On Monday, the rain will change over to a rain/snow mix – quickly. Watch out for the morning commute and evening commute!

On Monday night, expect a brief period of lake effect snow into early Tuesday. Exact totals are still to come. Some spots could see a couple inches; others, less.

Temperatures will drop. Expect about 36 hours in the 30s early next week before temperatures rise back into the 40s.