CLEVELAND (WJW) — We couldn’t ask for a better start to the weekend. After a refreshing morning, we will climb into the upper 70s later today with wall-to-wall sunshine.

Humidity staying low today into the early part of tomorrow before we start to notice a more humid airmass move into the region.

Nice tonight with another chance to drop into the upper 50s.

Warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and a few more clouds but still staying dry.

A warm front moves back into the Ohio Valley on Monday and Tuesday, potentially triggering a local shower or thunderstorm, mainly overnight.

The heat will be the big story! It has been spending much of the last few weeks in the south central US and the desert southwest. By late next week, the heat dome will nudge into the Ohio Valley giving us a couple of 90°F days. So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher on 11 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 12.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: