Waking up with wind chills in the teens; pleasant weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a cold start!

Temperatures in the upper 20’s near the lake to upper teens inland and wind chills in the teens.

There are lingering lake effect flurries and clouds east of I-77.

The flurry chance ends by noon with lots of sunshine on tap. Highs struggle to reach 40 with wind chills in the upper 20’s.

Say goodbye to lake enhanced snow!

April fools resulted in a coating to 2″ for most, with some receiving 3-6″ in the secondary snowbelt.

Here are the snow reports:

Snow Amounts: Courtesy National Weather Service Cleveland

Easter Weekend is looking pleasant! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

