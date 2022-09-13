AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Video sent in by a FOX 8 viewer appears to show a waterspout in the skies above Avon on Tuesday afternoon.

The phenomenon was reported by the public just before 2 p.m., and the National Weather Service soon after confirmed a shower producing waterspouts.

The service issued a brief marine weather warning for nearshore areas and open waters between Vermilion and Willowick, including Avon Point, Cleveland, Lorain Harbor and Vermilion. It expired at 3 p.m.

Waterspouts may look like tornadoes, but they’re different in that tornadoes only appear during thunderstorms, said FOX 8 meteorologist Dontaé Jones. There were no thunderstorms in that area, he said.