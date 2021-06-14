VIDEO: Severe thunderstorm watch once again issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Multiple counties in Northeast Ohio are once again under a severe thunderstorm watch, the National Weather Service announced.

As of now, those counties include Carroll and Tuscarawas, and the watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Northeast Ohio has experienced multiple thunderstorm and flood watches and warnings over the past week.

Today, other parts of the area not on the watch list have also been hit with rain and even lightning through much of the morning. The video above shows a lightning strike hitting a tree not too far from one FOX 8 viewer’s home in Painesville in Lake County.

The video is courtesy Lola Sissler and occurred in the Liberty Greens subdivision.

Residents are advised to be careful when going outside today.