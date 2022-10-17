LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.”

They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below freezing.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher caught video of graupel as it was coming down in Lake County.

Similar forms of precipitation are hail and sleet, but hail is frozen raindrops of ice from thunderstorms and sleet is liquid precipitation that froze before touching the ground.

