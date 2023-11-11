(WJW) — Cooler through the weekend. Could see a few spots of drizzle this morning as a weak front passes. Nothing major with most of the rain chances sticking to our snowbelt region.

Saturday Futurecast:

Chilly for any Veterans Day ceremonies or parades. Most of the area will remain dry with some sunshine. A few degrees warmer by Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s. A mix of sun and clouds.

Dry from late Saturday through next Thursday.

Here are the forecast bullet points for the next 2 weeks:

Gradually warming next week.

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to start the week

We will be watching a system on Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for specifics. More on this next week!

Here is the 8-day forecast:

