(WJW) — Cooler through the weekend. Could see a few spots of drizzle this morning as a weak front passes. Nothing major with most of the rain chances sticking to our snowbelt region.
Saturday Futurecast:
Chilly for any Veterans Day ceremonies or parades. Most of the area will remain dry with some sunshine. A few degrees warmer by Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s. A mix of sun and clouds.
Dry from late Saturday through next Thursday.
Here are the forecast bullet points for the next 2 weeks:
- Gradually warming next week.
- Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to start the week
- We will be watching a system on Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for specifics. More on this next week!
Here is the 8-day forecast:
