Very cold overnight; Sunshine on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Lake effect snow showers and gusty winds continue to diminish as we head into the first of half of the night.

A very cold night on tap! Temperatures will dip well into the teens with single digits wind chills.

Lots of sunshine expected Tuesday as high pressure dominates our weather. High temperatures will range a couple degrees below average in the upper 30’s. Here’s a look at the stats for the month of March:

March Climate Stats

March is the month where we see the MOST day-to-day changes/ranges in temperature of at least 20 degrees.

A relatively quiet week with more sunshine than cloud cover and roller coaster temps. There are a couple chances for lake effect snow showers. First chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning and another chance Saturday morning. Small coverage with little to accumulation expected.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: