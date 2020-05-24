Upper 80s, high humidity & pop-up storms Memorial Day, throughout week

1  of  4
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re going from being too cold to “feels-like” temperatures in the upper 80s! Our spring fling is done, say hello to heat and humidity!

Most of your holiday weekend should be dry, hotter, and more humid!

The best chance for rain (30%) will be early/midday Sunday. A warm front is lifting through at that time. Only a 20% chance of a pop-up storm on Monday afternoon with “summer-like” temperatures.

It looks like we are turning the corner with well-above-average temperatures expected through most of next week. We cool off to more seasonable readings as we head into next weekend.

With warmer days and high humidity, the week will be unsettled with showers and thunderstorms popping up during the heat of the day and sometimes along a lake breeze.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

