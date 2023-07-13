CLEVELAND (WJW) – Very humid today with some sun early. Most areas dry. Locally heavy rain will develop along the same front mainly southern areas in the late afternoon/evening.

Biggest threat is heavy rain mainly southern areas. Smaller coverage.

By Friday, sun returns with mostly dry conditions. Few evening storms as the next front approaches Friday evening. Minimal coverage.

Next round of widespread storms arrive Saturday.

Humidity stays high until next Tuesday.

No long-term signs of above normal heat AND humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: