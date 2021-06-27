Unsettled weather for your work week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve got an unsettled start to the last work week of June.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening pretty much everyday.

Monday is going to be hot and humid. Plus, more showers and storms are possible as the front that contains a lot of heavy rain will saturate our area given us a more active weather pattern for the course of the next few days.

We could possibly see our first 90+ day Monday or even Tuesday as the dewpoints and temps stay very elevated.

The front finally moves through late Thursday into Friday. Cooler and more comfy air returns for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Even though the cooler air will move in there still is a threat of showers and storms over the holiday weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST