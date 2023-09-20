(WJW) – Mostly cloudy skies will become partly sunny Wednesday afternoon. Highs climb into the mid-70s and into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

The first day of fall arrives Saturday morning and our first weekend of autumn will be sunny with highs in the low 70’s.

Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives?

80° on Friday and a picture-perfect weekend ahead. Temperatures will be slightly cooler along the shoreline.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Temperatures trend near average next week, with very little rain in the long-range outlook.

