Umbrella first, shovel later: Rain, snow and lake-effect will add up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There's a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties through Saturday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky counties through Thursday.

More details on the warnings here.

Here's how it plays out:

Rain will move back in this afternoon as the temperatures start falling.

Everyone will be at freezing by 7 p.m., but some people will begin seeing the changeover much sooner, so the evening commute could be dicey.

Most accumulation will occur from late afternoon until about 11 p.m.

We're looking at 1 to 3 inches for most people.

After that, temperatures will drop into the lower 20s.

That's when lake-effect moves in.

It will stick around through Saturday morning.

Lake-effect will tack on 6 to 10 inches for the heart of the snowbelt from Thursday through Saturday.

Overall, we have a lot of shoveling ahead.

Here's your latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.