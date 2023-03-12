CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wintry weather continues as we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep overnight Sunday. But the good news is we’ll see more daylight with a 7:29 p.m. sunset!

Sunday, a quick system will move by giving us a few bursts of snow/mix showers, little (candy coating) to no accumulation anticipated over the next 24 hours.

We are watching the system during the day Sunday followed by general snow Monday with lake effect Tuesday.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° below average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A brief warmup late next week then cooler-than-normal temps return.

Not so lucky in Cleveland on St. Patrick’s Day:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

