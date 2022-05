CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking two rounds of rain and storm Tuesday.

The first one is between 9 am and 1 pm.

This will feature general light to moderate rain with little chance of storms.

We’ll see some breaks in the early afternoon with temps rising into the lower 70s.

The second round develops with scattered strong to severe storms late afternoon/evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much drier.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: