Two rounds of storms Friday will bring 50mph winds and hail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two lines of storms will develop Friday.

The first one between noon and 1pm across the eastern half of Ohio. The second line will be the bigger/stronger one.

This develops across western Ohio between 1-2pm moving across northern Ohio between 2 and 5pm.

The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall, wind gusts of 50 mph and hail. The evening is looking much drier with a big drop in humidity.

Temperatures will top out at 75 around 1pm and drop into the mid 60s by 6pm. 50s by mid/late evening with some sun before sundown.

Friday’s storms may turn severe in spots with the main threat of damaging winds (60mph+) and torrential downpours.

If you’re ready for some more comfortable weather to do some mulching and/or dry up your wet lawns to cut the grass, you’ll love this weekend!

We will cool off to below normal temps in the 60s this weekend. Some lake driven clouds late Saturday, otherwise a good deal of sunshine is expected for Sunday and Monday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

