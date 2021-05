CLEVELAND (WJW)– Our high reached 89° on Tuesday which is the warmest of the season thus far. Once again the 90 eludes us, but there are plenty of summer days ahead.

A strong cold front Wednesday will be responsible for scattered showers and a few strong storms possible between midday and late afternoon Wednesday.

Another front on Friday will be the culprit for showers/cooler air/gust NE winds as we head into the holiday weekend…the unofficial start to summer.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.