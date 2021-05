CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re aiming for lower to middle 80s the next several days in conjunction with sunshine!

If this 8-day forecast comes to fruition, this could end up being the 7th warmest 7-day stretch in May in almost 80 years!

A tiny threat of rain/thunder will be included in today’s forecast for our western coverage area due to the proximity of the warm front.

Humidity will start ramping up this weekend.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast