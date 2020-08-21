Turn on the A/C — Warm temps are heading our way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was definitely warmer and a touch more humid than the last few days. Winds have been light, so a few factors went into our Friday feeling more like an August day.

Friday night should be fairly uneventful, but some of us will probably be turning the fans and A/C’s back on again.

There is a small opportunity for rain on Saturday in our southern locales late-day. Otherwise, a better chance of rain arrives Sunday afternoon. There will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend. Water your plants!

Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding to our 15 – 90F days so far this year!

