CLEVELAND (WJW)– Another warm and stuffy night. A few showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the 90s with high dew points.

A tumultuous pattern takes a grip for a handful of consecutive days before any relief returns to Northeast Ohio with isolated storms Thursday and Friday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

It’s not a figment of your imagination. This has been the 2nd wettest summer on record!