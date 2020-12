CLEVELAND (WJW)– Temperatures have tumbled into the 30s. They’ll fall into the 20s overnight.

Scattered lake effect snow showers will amount to little to no accumulation. 1″ or less is indicated by computer models by Tuesday AM.

For New Year’s Eve, showers will be around as well as a wintry (potentially) icy mix. On New Year’s Day, we are expecting an icy wintry mix to switch to rain as temps climb into the 40s/near 50.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

