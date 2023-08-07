CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overnight, skies will be gradually drying, as we’re seeing some areas of light showers or drizzle. Rain will taper and clouds will part.

Temperatures, along with lowering humidity levels and breezy conditions, will make it feel like autumn first thing in the morning.

Clouds will start to part as we head into the overnight hours but we stay mild and breezy, in the mid-60s. It may feel like fall.

A mix of sun and clouds will take us through Tuesday. Temperatures will stay comfortable and humidity will be lower with breezy conditions. It should be a beautiful summer day.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: