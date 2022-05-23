CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another cool night ahead in Northeast Ohio, with temperatures in the upper 40s as skies clear out.

Tuesday is forecasted to be dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

But then rounds of showers and storms develop Wednesday and continue to linger into Friday. Warmer temps will return in time for the holiday weekend.

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August, with the heat and humidity returning. Temps are going to be well into the 80s, so get those pools open.

