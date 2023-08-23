(WJW) – Quickly warming up to the 80s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds through the day.
A swath of showers and a few storms will move in during the morning, and then we will see spotty coverage in the early afternoon. A few storms could contain gusty winds.
By the afternoon, we will feel a sharp increase in humidity.
Wednesday night and early Thursday, a second cluster of storms will travel NW to SE.
Coverage will drop Thursday during the day.
Then, a final cluster of rain Thursday night/early Friday morning.
Futurecast radar from Thursday through Friday:
Humidity increases to tropical levels:
Here is the timeline breakdown:
As for temperatures; they will climb into the low 90s Thursday but feel like 100+ at points during the afternoon.
A few counties are under an Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday afternoon and evening.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
