(WJW) – Quickly warming up to the 80s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

A swath of showers and a few storms will move in during the morning, and then we will see spotty coverage in the early afternoon. A few storms could contain gusty winds.

By the afternoon, we will feel a sharp increase in humidity.

Wednesday night and early Thursday, a second cluster of storms will travel NW to SE.

Coverage will drop Thursday during the day.

Then, a final cluster of rain Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Futurecast radar from Thursday through Friday:

Humidity increases to tropical levels:

Here is the timeline breakdown:

As for temperatures; they will climb into the low 90s Thursday but feel like 100+ at points during the afternoon.

A few counties are under an Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

