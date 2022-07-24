CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday starts off hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the low 90s but feel like the triple digits at times.

A broken line of showers and storms will move in Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Skies dry out Monday and Tuesday as some comfortable air takes over.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

