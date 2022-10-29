CLEVELAND (WJW –A chilly start in Northeast Ohio will quickly warm up thanks to the abundant sunshine in store.
Highs will climb into the low 60s during the afternoon with a quiet forecast.
The weekend will remain quiet and feel a bit warmer. Our next system will move in late Sunday bringing the chance for a few showers, mainly after sunset, and continuing into Monday.
Rain gear might have to be worked into our Halloween costumes this year. BOOOO!
Here’s the latest Trick or Treat forecast:
Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.
Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: