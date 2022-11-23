CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly this evening but our “warming” trend continues with temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight. Spots in the low 30s by tomorrow morning with a light breeze. A few isolated slick spots possible with any re-freezing.

Thanksgiving looks fantastic! Starting off chilly for any turkey trots in the morning but highs quickly reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Staying dry with increasing clouds through the day.

Two batches of rain expected for the weekend. The first, spotty, early on Friday with the second more widespread Sunday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.