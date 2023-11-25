CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday is starting off crisp and cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temps will rise to around 40 degrees with sunshine.

Sunday night could be a bit messy.

Rain moves in Sunday evening and changes into a wintry mix overnight Sunday into Monday.

Travel early if you can on Sunday. Showers will move in Sunday evening and change into a wintry mix late Sunday night. We’re not expecting accumulations Sunday but the roads will be wet.

But, there will be some Lake Effect snow in the snow belt by midweek with colder air moving our way.

Here is the 8-Day Forecast below:

Temps will moderate next weekend.