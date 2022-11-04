CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s — a great night for Friday night football as we later cool off with a few clouds.

Our next system moves in this weekend bringing rain late Saturday, Saturday night through predawn Sunday. So a lot of “dry time” to enjoy this weekend.

Rain is generally less than a quarter of an inch for most. WE NEED IT! Higher amounts closer to the Ohio/PA line.

Abnormally dry conditions continue to spread across the area. Here’s the last Drought Monitor:

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer after a cool start to October? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last?

Colder changes around mid-month per our long-range outlook issued in late October.

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook.