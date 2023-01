CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds thicken MLK Jr. Day as we gradually see temperatures trending back up this week. Showers arrive after sundown Monday.

Widespread rain at night becoming spotty on Tuesday with 0.25-0.50″ expected.

Two systems this week. Tuesday and Thursday rain. The second ending with a wintry mix by Friday.

The pattern is looking more consistently colder the last 8-10 days of the month.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.