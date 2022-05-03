CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re tracking two rounds of rain and storms Tuesday.

The first one is mid-morning until early afternoon featuring light to moderate rain with little chance of storms.

We’ll have some sunny breaks in the afternoon with temps rising into the lower 70s.

The second round develops with scattered strong to severe storms late afternoon/evening.

Wednesday and Thursday are much drier.

Showers are expected Friday and Saturday with a drier Mother’s Day displaying a mix of sun and clouds and low 60s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: