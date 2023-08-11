(WJW) – Friday will start off dry with sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low 80s under a partly sunny sky before rain showers.

Between 4-6 p.m., a line of showers and storms will move into the western communities. The rain will reach Cleveland between 6-7 p.m. and will be located mainly in the northern portion of the FOX 8 viewing area.

A few storms could be on the stronger side with strong wind gusts and heavy pockets of rain.

Here is a look at Friday’s FOX Futurecast radar:

Cleveland Browns kick off at 7:30 p.m. vs. the Washington Commanders. Here is the pre-season game forecast:

Saturday, the day starts off with some breaks of sunshine. Humidity stays high, and more storms develop by the mid/late afternoon. A few could be on the strong side with heavy rain being the biggest threat.

Here is a look at Saturday’s future radar, changes could be made if cloud cover increases in the morning.

By Sunday, we’re drier and should feel and look good for the FOX 8 Fox Trot in the morning.

Widespread rain moves back into the area on Monday. Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

There are no signs of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.