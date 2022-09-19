(WJW) It’s the final weekend of summer! Big changes coming this week.

Rain with some local storms will arrive early Monday morning between 7 a.m and 10 a.m. A few locally heavy downpours are possible. After will be mostly dry with a few spotty showers/storms (20%) in the late afternoon with sunny breaks at times.

Multiple opportunities for rain/storms over the next 3 days. First today. Second opportunity early Wednesday morning and another chance in the afternoon.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday September 22nd. During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER to close out next week!

Cooler pattern continues into next week.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.