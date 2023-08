(WJW) – Severe storms are dying down after an afternoon that brought damage to the area. We are now left with some flood issues in our south eastern communities. Watch for patchy fog overnight if winds die down enough.

By Sunday, we’re drier and should feel and look good for the FOX 8 Fox Trot in the morning.

Monday: Widespread rain/storms later in the day.

Showers linger early Tuesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

