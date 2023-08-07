(WJW) – A wave of rain and a few thunderstorms will move in shortly after sunrise on Monday and during the late morning commute.

FOX 8 Meteorologists do not expect any severe weather during the morning, but a gusty thunderstorm is possible.

Warm and a bit muggy to start the day.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. A few breaks in the rain before scattered showers and storms develop late in the evening.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially east of I-71.

Damaging winds and localized flooding are the main threats but, we can’t rule out hail and the chance of an isolated tornado.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

There are no signs of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.