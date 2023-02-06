CLEVELAND (WJW) — A quiet commute Monday morning. Overcast with some drizzle/few flurries. More sunshine for the afternoon!

Three weather systems this week. The first Tuesday. Line of showers then steadier rain across the southern 1/3 of northern Ohio. Temps rising into the upper 40s.

A break Wednesday then widespread rain Thursday.

Third system will produce rain then snow Saturday.

Overall temperatures trending above average this coming week.. until next weekend.

It turns colder the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Plus we’ll be tracking snow.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

