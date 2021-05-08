Total lunar eclipse happening this month: Where you can see it best

(WJW) — Mark your calendar! A lunar eclipse is taking place this month.

According to NASA, the moon will enter the earth’s shadow on the morning of May 26, creating a total lunar eclipse for the first in nearly two and a half years.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon is completely is covered by Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to have a dark, reddish hue.

The appearance of the Moon during the lunar eclipse. (Courtesy: NASA)

The eclipse will be partially visible from North America, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The best views will be from the western portion of the continent. The eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii.

The moon is expected to enter the penumbra at 4:46 a.m. (eastern) and umbra at 5:45 a.m. Meteorologists say it will leave the umbra at 8:53 a.m. and penumbra at 9:51 a.m.

A map showing where the May 26, 2021 lunar eclipse is visible. Contours mark the edge of the visibility region at eclipse contact times. The map is centered on 170°15’W, the sublunar longitude at mid-eclipse. (Courtesy: NASA)

There will be a total of four eclipses in 2021:

Total lunar eclipse on May 26

Annular solar eclipse on June 10

Partial lunar eclipse on November 19

Total solar eclipse on December

You can visit NASA’s website for more information on these astrological events.