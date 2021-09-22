Tornado watch, thunderstorm advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

**Live Video Above: Take a look at weather picking up in Sandusky.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued weather warnings for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, including a tornado watch.

Those in Ashtabula, Carroll, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull Counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. at this time.

LATEST ALERTS

-SEVERE T-STORM WARNING (yellow) until 3:15PM

-Tornado Watch (red) until 10PM

-Flood Watch (green) continues through Thursday morning.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/1ZzVMqmSCY — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) September 22, 2021

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Portage, Stark and Summit Counties, which is issued until 3:15 p.m., while a flood watch is also happening for Crawford, Erie, Huron and Ottawa and Sandusky Counties.

Northeast Ohio residents are asked to be prepared and cautious as heavy rains, and high winds are expected to fall in the area.

Already some minor flooding has begun in these areas and thunderstorms are expected.